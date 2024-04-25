Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 384,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
