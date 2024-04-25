Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 384,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Coins of History - January 15, 2023
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

