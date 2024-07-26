Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1119 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
