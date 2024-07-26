Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1119 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
