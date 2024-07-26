2 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1119 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (42) XF (27) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (3)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (9)

Katz (3)

Kroha (3)

Künker (25)

Möller (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (12)

WAG (8)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)