Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

