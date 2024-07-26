Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
