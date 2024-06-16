2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4356 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

