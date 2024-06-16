Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4356 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

