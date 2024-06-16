Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 144,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4356 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
