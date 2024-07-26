Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 117,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1895 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1895 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
