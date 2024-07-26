Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 117,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
