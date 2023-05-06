Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

