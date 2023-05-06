Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
