Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******


