Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
