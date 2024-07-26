2 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

