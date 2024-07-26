Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 91,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Germany 2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

