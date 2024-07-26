Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 91,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
