Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 58,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

