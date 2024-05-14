Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1880 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 58,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.
Сondition
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
