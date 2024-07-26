Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1879 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4340 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4095 $
Price in auction currency 3825 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1879 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

