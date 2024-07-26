Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1879 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4340 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4095 $
Price in auction currency 3825 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
