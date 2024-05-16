Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 796,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
