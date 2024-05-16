Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 796,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (18)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
