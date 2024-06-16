Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,613,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
