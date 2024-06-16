Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,613,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
