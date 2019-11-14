10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony" with mark E. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)