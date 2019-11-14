Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,980)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony" with mark E. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
