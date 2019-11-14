Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,980)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony" with mark E. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
