10 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (20) AU (78) XF (48) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (8) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (8) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Frankfurter (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (20)

Heritage (8)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (8)

Künker (54)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (5)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)