Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,622

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

