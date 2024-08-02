10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (34) XF (29) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (5)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (3)

Künker (32)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

WAG (3)