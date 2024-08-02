Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,622
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (32)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
