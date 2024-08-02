Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,185

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

