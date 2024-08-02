Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,185
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
