10 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (13) AU (52) XF (54) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS63 (4) AU58 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (3) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

