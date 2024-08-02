Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,070

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

