Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,070
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
