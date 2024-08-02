10 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (11) AU (44) XF (87) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) PF64 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Busso Peus (10)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (11)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (10)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (47)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (3)

WAG (15)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (2)