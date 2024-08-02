Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,093

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2812 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,991. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (14)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Frankfurter (4)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (44)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (30)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 280 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search