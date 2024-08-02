Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,093
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2812 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,991. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 280 CHF
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
