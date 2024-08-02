10 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2812 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,991. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (56) AU (32) XF (78) VF (10) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (26) MS63 (22) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (57) PCGS (1)

