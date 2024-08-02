Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 111,994
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

