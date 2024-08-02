10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

