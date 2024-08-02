Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 111,994
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
