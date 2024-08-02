Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 149,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2736 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
