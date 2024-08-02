Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 283,822
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 74,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (17)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (12)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (17)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (83)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (4)
- SINCONA (12)
- Sonntag (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (22)
- UBS (15)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (21)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search