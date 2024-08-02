Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 283,822
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 74,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (17)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (17)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (83)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (22)
  • UBS (15)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

