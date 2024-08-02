10 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 74,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (6) AU (45) XF (167) VF (67) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) XF45 (1) PF64 (2) PF62 (4) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (15) PCGS (4)

