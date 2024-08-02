Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,413

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 25, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Frühwald - September 22, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date September 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 12, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

