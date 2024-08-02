Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,413
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
