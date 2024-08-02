Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 74,767

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Künker (19)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

