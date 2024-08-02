10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (50) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (7)

Künker (19)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (3)

WAG (7)