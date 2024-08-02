Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 74,767
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
