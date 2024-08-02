Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 74,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20374 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place January 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (21)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 280 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 16, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1900 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

