10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 74,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20374 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place January 17, 2020.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 280 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
