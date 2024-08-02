10 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20374 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place January 17, 2020.

