Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 313,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7157 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
