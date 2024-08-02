Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 313,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7157 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

