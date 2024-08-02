Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1896 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (9)
- Künker (21)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (9)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search