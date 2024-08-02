Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 224,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
