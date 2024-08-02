Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 224,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1891 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1891 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
