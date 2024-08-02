Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1881 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 280 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1881 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
