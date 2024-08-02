10 Mark 1881 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (16) VF (70) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)

