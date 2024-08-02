Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 182,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
