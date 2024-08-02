Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 182,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (15)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (11)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction AA Muntenveiling - July 4, 2020
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1879 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

