Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 225,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8755 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

