Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 201,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (18)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
