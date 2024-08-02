Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 201,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
