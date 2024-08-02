Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5305 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (44)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

