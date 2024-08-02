Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5305 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (44)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
