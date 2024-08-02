Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 715,494

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

