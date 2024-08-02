Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 715,494
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- BAC (7)
- Busso Peus (27)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (20)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (16)
- Höhn (20)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (74)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (4)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (14)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (32)
- UBS (5)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (26)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
