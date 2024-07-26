5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". University of Jena (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. University of Jena. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

