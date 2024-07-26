Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". University of Jena (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: University of Jena

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" University of Jena - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" University of Jena - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1052)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. University of Jena. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

