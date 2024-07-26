Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". University of Jena (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: University of Jena
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1052)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. University of Jena. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
