Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wedding

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (658)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27449 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,399. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

