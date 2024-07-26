Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wedding
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27449 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,399. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
