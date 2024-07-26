Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 100th anniversary
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (776)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
