Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 100th anniversary

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (776)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 22300 RUB
For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

