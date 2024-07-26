Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wedding

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 133,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (929)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6331 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (9)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (12)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (7)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (28)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (15)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (18)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (34)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (14)
  • Höhn (43)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (46)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (16)
  • Künker (104)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Möller (21)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (11)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Nihon (3)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numisor (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (8)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (13)
  • Reinhard Fischer (34)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (3)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Solidus Numismatik (7)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (91)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (11)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (8)
  • WAG (68)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (17)
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search