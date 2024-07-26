Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wedding
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 133,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (929)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6331 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
