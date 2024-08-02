Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.

Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4711 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4877 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - November 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

