20 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4711 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
