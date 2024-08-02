Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000
  • Mintage PROOF 380

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2375 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Frühwald - January 19, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

