20 Mark 1896 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
- Mintage PROOF 380
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
