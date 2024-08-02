Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
