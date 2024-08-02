Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
