Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". University of Jena (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: University of Jena

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" University of Jena - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" University of Jena - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (634)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. University of Jena. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aurea (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (12)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (23)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (20)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (40)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (61)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (13)
  • Künker (87)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (23)
  • Rhenumis (10)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (81)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (84)
  • WCN (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 183 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search