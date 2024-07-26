Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". University of Jena (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: University of Jena
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (634)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. University of Jena. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 31
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
