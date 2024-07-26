2 Mark 1908 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". University of Jena (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. University of Jena. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (191) AU (281) XF (135) VF (10) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (13) MS66 (25) MS65 (9) MS64 (9) MS63 (8) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) PF66 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (25) NGC (54) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (4)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (12)

cgb.fr (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (5)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (23)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (5)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (20)

Grün (19)

Heritage (40)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (61)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (10)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (13)

Künker (87)

Lanz München (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (7)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)

Niemczyk (6)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (23)

Rhenumis (10)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (5)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (81)

TMAJK sro (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (84)

WCN (8)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)