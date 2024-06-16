Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wedding

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (389)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
