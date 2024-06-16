Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wedding
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (389)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
