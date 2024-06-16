2 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (75) UNC (47) AU (137) XF (116) VF (9) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (3) PF63 (4) PF62 (5) PF61 (2) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (6) Service PCGS (21) NGC (9) RNGA (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (16)

Busso Peus (11)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (2)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (26)

Gärtner (3)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (17)

Heritage (6)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (29)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (8)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (6)

Künker (55)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisor (2)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (5)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (52)

UBS (3)

WAG (31)

WCN (5)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Zöttl (1)