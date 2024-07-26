Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (332)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
