2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler William Ernest (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (332)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
