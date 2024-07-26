Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (434)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2896 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
