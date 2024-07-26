Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (434)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2896 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
