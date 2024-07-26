Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3300 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

