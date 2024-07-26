Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1892 A "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3300 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
