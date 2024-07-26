Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (607)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search