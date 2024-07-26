Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (607)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 ... 29
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
