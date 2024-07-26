5 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (45) AU (113) XF (210) VF (224) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (12) MS64 (7) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (19) NGC (19) ННР (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Aurea (2)

AURORA (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (39)

Cayón (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (26)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (9)

GINZA (3)

Gorny & Mosch (15)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (20)

Heritage (22)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (18)

Höhn (46)

Holmasto (1)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (9)

Kroha (6)

Künker (72)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (11)

Münzen & Medaillen (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (27)

Rhenumis (16)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (13)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (86)

UBS (8)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (69)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (7)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (2)