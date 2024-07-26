5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (38) AU (115) XF (171) VF (91) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (10) MS62 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (2) Service NGC (19) PCGS (14)

Seller All companies

Archives International Auctions (1)

Ars Time (1)

Auction World (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (37)

Cayón (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (18)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (14)

Grün (34)

Heritage (15)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (34)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (5)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (71)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (8)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (5)

Teutoburger (61)

UBS (7)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (33)

Westfälische (7)