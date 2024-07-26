Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (429)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Archives International Auctions (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (37)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (34)
- Heritage (15)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (34)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (71)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (61)
- UBS (7)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (33)
- Westfälische (7)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
