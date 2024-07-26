Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (429)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Year
