Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 В "Saxe-Meiningen". 75th birthday (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 75th birthday
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (485)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark В. 75th birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
