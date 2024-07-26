Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Life dates

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Bernhard III (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (703)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

