Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Bernhard III (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (703)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
